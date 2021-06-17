Police: Hudson Valley caregiver stole thousands from victim

On Monday, June 14, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dover Plains in conjunction with the Special Investigation Unit Financial Crimes Unit arrested Shawna M. Lowe, 37, of Dover, for 26 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, all class D felonies.

An investigation began in December of 2020 alleges Lowe stole over $3,000 using forged checks belonging to the victim she was employed to care for.

Lowe was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Amenia Court on June 29.