City of Kingston lifts Covid state of emergency

Mayor Steven T. Noble announced yesterday that the city’s State of Emergency will be lifted on Sunday, June 20 at 4 p.m.

In consultation with the State Health Department and CDC guidelines, beginning on Monday, June 21:

City offices will be open during regular hours (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Health screenings for employees and visitors will no longer be required.

Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear a mask in city buildings.

Sanitizer and extra masks will be made available near building entrances.

Masks are not required for vaccinated individuals.

Drop boxes will remain outside City Hall and other buildings, and online transactions are available for the public’s convenience.

Board and commission meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until the new hybrid A/V set-up is in place or until Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order related to public meetings is lifted.

“We are currently working on developing a hybrid meeting system that will allow board and commission meetings to be held in person while being recorded and live-streamed virtually,” said Noble. “We expect that in-person meetings will begin to take place in the weeks ahead as our new equipment arrives and is installed. We want the public to continue to have the same access to City meetings so that the community can stay connected as we transition out of Covid life. The number of active COVID cases in Ulster County and the City of Kingston have declined to the lowest rates since the beginning of the pandemic and our County is now over 70 percent vaccinated. As I’ve said before, I am extremely proud and grateful of my staff’s response to the Covid-19 crisis but I am happy we are now returning to a sense of normalcy.”

As of now, COVID-related restrictions for events have been lifted, except for indoor events with more than 5,000 attendees. The city of Kingston has created a webpage for guidance related to local events: https://kingston-ny.gov/specialevents . For questions related to special events, contact the Mayor’s office at rverspoor@kingston-ny.gov or 845-334-3902.

The City of Kingston has been in a State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic since March 13.