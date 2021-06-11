Bearsville Theater announces summerlong Americana Barbecue Music Series

The Bearsville Theater’s pastoral streamside backyard lawn will heat up the summer season with live music in the newly renovated lounge bar, as Lizzie Vann presents the Americana Barbecue Music Series. The series will take place on Saturdays through Labor Day from 12 to 6 p.m. for continuous live music featuring the best in Americana and bluegrass music from the Catskill region and beyond.

“We take great pride in nurturing young and upcoming artists in all formats, and this series provides yet another forum for a larger variety of burgeoning artists to perform for live audiences in a professional setting,” said Vann. “As part of Bearsville’s ongoing community artist-mentoring efforts, our music series provides the irreplaceable live stage experience for younger artists to gain confidence and grow. We’ll also feature seasoned professionals and blend our Saturdays with quality music. Check our website for upcoming performers.”

In another true sign larger entertainment venues are finally awakening from a long slumber forced by a global pandemic, Bearsville Theater hosted its first concert with an in-person audience May 21 and Bearsville Center plans many long-overdue upgrades.

There will be a cover charge of $10 at the door, with income going directly to the artists. Food and drink will be available as Chef Juan serves up individually fresh-cooked barbecued vegetables, chicken, pork and vegetarian options, along with his homemade secret sauces.

COVID protocol is followed at the Bearsville Theater, located at 277-297 Tinker Street in Woodstock.