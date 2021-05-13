Dutchess County Fair returns in August

Dutchess County Fair president/CEO Andy Imperati announced Wednesday that the Dutchess County Fair is returning to the fairgrounds on U.S. Route 9 in Rhinebeck on Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29.

Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are still waiting for COVID-19 guidelines from Albany and have been actively working with our County Executive and his team as well as the Dutchess County Department of Health to have a plan in place to safely open our gates,” said Imperati. “As we get closer to the fair, we will look at what protocols will need to be in place for us to have a fair.”

Advertisement

Fairgoer favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair.

“We encourage you to check our website and social media pages for updates. Tickets and other information should be available starting in June through the Dutchess County Fair’s website,” added Imperati.

An announcement about this year’s Ulster County Fair hasn’t been made yet. The fairgrounds are currently being used as a mass-vaccination center. However, a visit to ulstercountyfair.com says the fair is scheduled for August 3-8 at the fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz.