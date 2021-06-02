Free LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in New Paltz on Saturday, June 5

The news of the demise of this year’s Pride Festival was short-lived, with a homegrown event rising up to fill the vacuum created when organizers from the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston pulled out just a couple weeks before the festivities. Village of New Paltz trustees affirmed support for the event as part of a longer pride month with a resolution that draws on the 21st-century history of same-sex marriages being performed here some years before they were declared legal at state and then federal levels. The pride parade and festival that have been held almost annually since those heady days of 2004 were typically organized by out-of-towners, most recently through the LGBTQ community center that’s based in Kingston. But Alex Wojcik used the last-minute cancellation of those events as an opportunity to grow a pride event with people who actually live in the community where public officials were arrested for performing weddings.

After there being no pride activities last year due to the pandemic, this will be closer to what’s typical for the beginning of June. However, the colorful parade down Main Street won’t be seen, as that’s just a bridge too far even at this late stage in the pandemic locally.

Advertisement

The event is being organized by several groups, including the aforementioned village trustees and the youth action team of the Maya Gold Foundation. There will be a live drag performance from Haus of Peculiar Haus of Peculiarand songs from Resisterhood Choir. Other attractions include a “really, really free market” to exchange items one no longer uses for others that are more appealing; voter registration; a mobile vaccination clinic; henna application; Kids Zone presented by Maya Gold Foundation’s Youth Action Team and demonstrations by a reptile expert. Wojcik is also trying to arrange for a pop-up skate park. All events will take place on June 5 in Hasbrouck Park from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with June 6 as a rain date.

Since this event is being organized at the last minute, Wojcik recommends checking the Facebook event page for the latest updates; it can be found on via the village’s events page on that site, or by searching for “pride in the park.”

Wojcik recommends packing a picnic since there will not be any vending and bring your own pride — rainbows and other costumes are highly encouraged.

To host a table, action or performance, visit https://forms.gle/um5U1DxoRw3JEoq6A.

For additional information, email Wojcik at awojcik@villageofnewpaltz.org with “Pride” in the Subject line.

Whatever CDC COVID guidelines are current the day of the event will be followed and enforced.