Spending a year at her new gig with onsite services limited to curbside pickup and dropoff of books was hardly what Scott-Childress had in mind. But she decided to make the best of the quarantine by addressing the Rosendale Library’s most pressing problem: a physical facility that desperately needed renovation . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.