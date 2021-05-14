Saugerties woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing

State police in Catskill today arrested Amber C. Akins, 40, of Saugerties, for second-degree murder.

Early this morning, at approximately 1:02 a.m.. troopers responded to a reported stabbing on Lake Mills Road in the town of Cairo.

Upon arrival, troopers located the victim, Crystal L. Borne, 39, of Cairo, NY, and attempted life-saving measures.

Borne succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased by responding emergency medical personnel.

Police believe Akins stabbed Borne after a brief altercation.

Akins was arraigned before Justice William R. Jacobs at the town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County District Attorney’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Troop F Forensic Investigation Unit all assisted in this investigation.

