Topics include: “Works in Wire” by Alison Eriksen opens at Historical Society of Woodstock; Saugerties principal loses bet; banished to school roof; Mohonk Mountain House appoints Kristie Prantil marketing director; Maritime Museum offers solar-powered boat tours; and more . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.