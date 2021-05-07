Police pursuit across Mid-Hudson Bridge ends in crash

At 2 a.m. this morning, State Police Highland troopers were on patrol on State Route 9W in the town of Lloyd when, according to police, they observed a 2005 Nissan Sentra violate an unspecified traffic law.

The troopers initiated a traffic stop and, as they were approaching the vehicle, the car sped away from the scene. A pursuit was initiated.

The driver proceeded over the Mid-Hudson Bridge and into the city of Poughkeepsie. Police followed. At the intersection of South White Street and State Route 44/45 (Church Street), the driver, Anthony Ermo, 20, Poughkeepsie, lost control and the vehicle overturned several times before hitting a home.

The operator and passenger, Denzel Williams, 28, from the town of Lloyd, were both injured and trapped in the vehicle.

Troopers immediately requested Fire and EMS to respond to the location.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated Ermo and Williams from the vehicle.

Williams suffered internal injuries and was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center by Mobil-Life where he is listed in critical condition.

Ermo was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional with minor injuries. After treatment, Ermo was taken into custody.

A preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.