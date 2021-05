Onteora voters will choose two school board trustees for two-year terms among four candidates and decide on a $58.78 million budget when they go to the polls on May 18. Candidates in ballot order are Joseph-Daniel Letendre, David Alterio, Valerie Storey and Cynthia Bishop . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.