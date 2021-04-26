Ulster’s Covid cases fall to lowest since Thanksgiving

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Ulster County fell by 40 percent in a single day, dropping from 1083 on Sunday, April 25 to 646 on Monday, April 26. The active cases are now the lowest they’ve been since before Thanksgiving 2020.

Large jumps and drops are generally the result of data being reported in batches. (The county executive’s office describes the change reported Monday as “clearing out a backlog.”) In any case, the newest number is the most accurate. As was the case last year, the virus appears to be waning as warm weather returns.

The other factor is, of course, vaccines. As of Monday afternoon, April 26, 51.1 percent of county residents (91,288) had received at least one dose, and 36.9 percent (65,937) had received a full series. For the first time, supply is eclipsing demand. This week, in an effort to make getting vaccinated more convenient, the county announced walk-in vaccine clinics at various locations, including:

Monday, April 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., New Paltz Community center, 3 Veterans Drive, New Paltz

Tuesday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rosendale Youth Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale

Wednesday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harold Lipton Community Center, 15 Tobacco Road, Accord

Thursday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gardiner Town Hall, 2340 Route 44/55, Gardiner

In addition, appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome at the main county distribution site at the Hudson Valley Mall on Friday, April 30 and Monday, May 3. To guarantee a spot for this location or the locations mentioned above, visit: https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/vaccine-resource-center/.

Appointments can also be made through a number of local pharmacies and for the State-run site at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz.