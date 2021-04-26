Saugerties man charged with vehicular manslaughter in death of Red Hook woman

Dino J. Macaluso, 54, of Saugerties, was arrested Saturday morning, April 24, and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection with a November 8 crash that claimed the life of a Red Hook woman.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. that day on State Route 9G just north of West Market Street/State Route 199 in the town of Red Hook. According to police, Macaluso, 54, was northbound on State Route 9G operating a 2005 GMC Envoy when he entered the southbound lane and struck two vehicles. Both southbound vehicles were slowing for a red traffic signal at the Route 9G and West Market intersection. Police said Macaluso first struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head-on before colliding with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra behind the Prius.

The operator of the Toyota Prius, Sheryl Griffith, 75, of Red Hook, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner.

Advertisement

Macaluso was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Elantra was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Tivoli Fire Department, also with non-life-threatening injuries.