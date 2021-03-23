New Paltz’s Laila Mach advances to American Idol’s “Showstopper” rounds on March 28-29

On Sunday evening, March 21, 15-year-old New Paltz singer/songwriter sensation Laila Mach performed in front of millions of television viewers on the American Idol stage inside the glittery halls of Hollywood. This week’s performance showcased Mach’s choice of genre and artist.

All three famed judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — gave Mach a standing ovation after she brought the house down with her version of Clinton Kane’s “Fix It to Break It,” ballad.

“Some people sound 15 and then some people don’t sound 15,” said Perry, visibly moved by Mach’s performance. Mach moved forward to the Hollywood Week Duet Challenge on Monday, March 22. Once again, she was given a “yes” by the judges and will advance to the “Showstopper” rounds on March 28 and 29.

Mach said that her confidence keeps building as she gets positive feedback from the judges.