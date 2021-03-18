Kingston man in critical condition after shooting self; police believe accidentally

Raymond Robinson, 19, shot himself yesterday at around 3 p.m. in an apartment at 358 Broadway in Kingston and is in critical condition at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

While the investigation is ongoing, Kingston Police Detective Sergeant Brian Robertson said police believe the shooting was accidental.

Oryin McLeod, 20, who owns the gun, was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of unlawful possession of a weapon.

When police officers arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon, they began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emergency medical workers arrived shortly thereafter and Robinson was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway Campus before he was transported by helicopter to the MidHudson Regional in Poughkeepsie for operation.

Robertson reported that as of noon today, Robinson is still in critical condition.