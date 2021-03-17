Saugerties village incumbents cruise to victory 

In unusually high turnout for a village of Saugerties election, the sitting Saugerties village trustees all retained their seats, and Mayor Bill Murphy, who was unopposed, received 218 votes of the total 239 votes cast.

In addition, there were four write-in votes for mayor.

Among the trustees, Jeannine Mayer received the highest total with 209, followed by Brian Martin with 218 and Jeff Helmuth with 188.

Challenger Justine Tomkiell, running for the first time, received 60 votes.

The total number voting was more than double the average number, which is usually less than 100, Village Clerk Lisa Mayone said.