Police arrest Ulster County man three times in the same day

State police from the Montgomery barracks arrested Robert Radek, 29, from the town of Marlboro three times on March 7.

The first arrest occurred at 7:55 a.m. Radek was operating a 1994 Jeep Cherokee traveling South Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The trooper determined that Radek was driving with a suspended driver’s license and was in possession of crack-cocaine. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and issued an appearance ticket.

The second arrest occurred at 2:30 p.m. Radek was operating 2007 Honda Civic and traveling on Third Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation by the same trooper. The trooper immediately recognized him from him earlier. The trooper again determined that Radek was in possession of a controlled substance, this time 1.3 grams of heroin and crack cocaine. He was again charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and issued an appearance ticket.

Advertisement

The third arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m. Radek was operating a 1994 Jeep Cherokee and traveling on Robinson Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. While speaking to Radek the trooper determined that he was impaired by drugs. He was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1st degree, a class E felony, and issued an appearance ticket.