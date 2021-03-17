Police: Saugerties woman falsely accused husband of threatening to kill her

Saugerties Police responded to the Wenton Motel, 3127 Route 9w, at 3:31 a.m. this morning for a reported domestic dispute.

The alleged victim. Cheyenne Martinez, 26, reported to police that during the course of a verbal argument, her husband had threatened to kill her. Martinez filed a criminal charge against her husband swearing that information was true.

During the investigation, officers confronted Martinez with an audio recording of the dispute which had been obtained by her husband. Police said the recording contained no such threat and that Martinez then admitted to officers that she had fabricated the threat in an effort to have her husband arrested.

Martinez was charged with the Misdemeanor of Falsely Reporting an Incident, processed at police headquarters, and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer her charge.