Rosendale aims to build new access road to replace leaky water tower

To Rosendale residents and municipal officials, it must seem as if the town’s water woes, and the enormous infrastructure projects needed to ameliorate them, have been going on forever. It was back in 2013 that town supervisor Jeanne Walsh and engineering consultants Barton & Loguidice began aggressively pursuing New York State grants and loans to fund badly needed repairs and replacements, and the process is not yet complete. But at last, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, according to Walsh . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.