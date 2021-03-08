Poughkeepsie woman arrested for burglary

On March 6 at approximately 9:42 a.m. State Police Middletown responded to Stony Ford Road in Campbell Hall for a burglary in progress.

When the trooper arrived, he observed a woman inside the residence. The unknown woman came to a side door where the trooper met her. During the conversation, the woman said she’d entered the wrong house and attempted to walk away from the trooper. The trooper told her that she could not leave.

At that point, according to police, she began to scream expletives at the trooper and stated that she was leaving and that the trooper could not make her stay. While being detained she resisted and threatened to spit on the trooper. The trooper then placed her into custody.

Investigation revealed that the female was Jeanette Wright, 32, from the city of Poughkeepsie. While being escorted to the trooper’s vehicle, police said Wright began to kick and spit at the trooper. The homeowner subsequently arrived and said he did not know Wright and did not give her permission to enter his home.

Wright was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony; as well as obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. She was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Hamptonburgh Town Court on March 24 at 3 p.m.