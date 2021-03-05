Apple TV+ filming prompts road closures, parking restrictions in Kingston

An Apple TV+ series will be filming in the city of Kingston March 11-12, causing temporary road closures on Abeel and Wurts streets, and parking restrictions in several areas. From Thursday, March 11 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, March 13 at 2 a.m., there will be no street parking at the following locations:

The Cornell Park side of Spring St. from Post St. to Wurts St.

Both sides of Wurts St. from Spring St. to Abeel Street.

The even-side of Hunter St. from Hone St. to Wurts St.

The odd-side of West Union St. from Wurts St. to Hone St.

The even-side of West Union St. from Post St. to Wurts. St.

The odd-side of Abeel St. from Wurts St. to Hone St.

Both sides of Rondout Landing from meters #41-#47 and meters #64-#71

The first small municipal lot adjacent to Hudson Valley Landing will also be reserved for film vehicles. The larger lots under the overpass and adjacent to Broadway will be available for parking. Residents on the side streets are encouraged to utilize off-street parking when possible.

“We are proud that our city is so appealing to film and television shoots, and know that these productions bring revenue to our shops and restaurants at a time when it’s essential for businesses to stay afloat” said Mayor Steve Noble. “We also know their presence next week may cause some minor inconveniences, so we ask for your patience and compliance with parking restrictions during the two filming days.”

Officers from the Kingston Police Department will be onsite and there should not be any disruptions to city services such as trash and recycling collection.

Residents in the film shoot area who have concerns should reach out to assistant location manager James Kenny at 908-432-5802 or assistant location manager Grace Kwon at 201-334-2180.

In an executive order relating to the parking restrictions, the mayor refers to the film as “Tumwater,” which is the working title for an in-production series called Severance, directed by Ben Stiller with a cast that includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.