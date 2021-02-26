New Paltz teen to be featured on American Idol on March 7

ABC’s hit show American Idol returned for its 19th season on February 14. Hudson Valley One has learned that local singer, songwriter and musician Laila Mach’s audition will air on Sunday, March 7. The award-winning live singing competition is fielded by star-studded judges including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Mach, a sophomore at New Paltz High School, is a member of the high school’s choirs under the direction of Nicole Foti. She recently launched her first album, Stuck on You (https://music.apple.com/us/album/stuck-on-you/1546561572?fbclid=IwAR0wOl3EbP75rx57vBNzazL8pe2Jtcn6973avg-t80KDARnZ_1R989BHyVc).

Having passed rounds of auditions for the show on Zoom, Mach was chosen to fly to San Diego to audition in person. On New Year’s Eve, a promotion for the show featured Mach and some of the other contestants chosen to move forward. Mach’s family’s reaction to her receiving the ticket to Hollywood was seen by millions of viewers as her two younger sisters, mother SaraBeth Valentino-Mach and her father James Mach, screamed in joy of the announcement (www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol/videos/2746448189000851).

“I’m thrilled that I will be on the show this season,” said Mach. “I’m so glad I have never given up on my goals, even when I’ve been told ‘No’ in the past. I’m looking forward to all good things ahead!”

To learn more about the local superstar-to-be, visit www.facebook.com/lailamofficial.