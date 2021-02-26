YMCA, Bike Friendly Kingston to host bike repair clinics

Have a bike in need of some elbow grease to make it road-worthy? Bike Friendly Kingston, the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County will be hosting free bicycle repair clinics on the following Wednesdays: March 24, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16 and June 30. The location is the YMCA parking lot on Pine Grove Avenue and the time is between 3-5 p.m.

Beyond obvious fixes, you might need some supplies. A bell is required by New York State law, and if you ride after dark, you need a set of front and rear lights. If you’re under 14 years of age, a helmet is required while riding. You can get bells, lights and bike helmets at the clinics.

No advance registration required. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

Advertisement

In case of bad weather, the rain date for each is the following day (March 25, April 22, May 6, May 20, June 3, June 17 and July 1).

For more information, contact the YMCA bicycle educator Tom Polk at 845-338-3810 ext. 102 or tpolk@ymcaulster.org.