Poll: Will you still wear a face mask in 2022?

According to the New York Times article Fauci expects Americans could still need to wear face masks in 2022, the president’s top medical adviser said today that U.S. residents may still need to wearing face masks when in public a year from now. That statement provoked debate, with supporters saying continued mask use for the next year (and many, for all flu seasons going forward) is a small sacrifice to save lives. Others greeted it with a collective groan, saying they are looking forward to resuming normal life well before next year, with most pointing to early summer, when cases drop and the number of vaccinated will be significantly higher.

What do you think?