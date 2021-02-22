Man in hang glider rescued after getting stuck in tree

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report investigating a hang-glider accident in Wawarsing.

On Saturday, February 20 at about 4 p.m., deputies responded to 4019 Route 52 in the Town of Wawarsing to assist the fire department with a man reportedly to be stuck in a tree following a hang-glider accident.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a man, later identified as Carl Jonasch, 51, of Campbell Hall, in the tree still attached to the hang-glider. Pine Bush Fire Department was dispatched and removed Jonasch from the tree. He appeared to be uninjured and declined medical assistance.

Advertisement

The resulting investigation indicates Mr. Jonasch lost control of his glider due to high winds.

Members were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police at Ellenville and Ellenville Rescue Squad, as well as Cragsmoor and Pine Bush Fire Departments.