Woodstock treehouse is number one on Airbnb 

An elegant and cozy cabin nestled among trees on shore of a pond in the Woodstock hamlet of Willow is the most wish-listed rental in New York State on Airbnb.

Dubbed the Willow Treehouse, the 500-square-foot, $360-a-night rental has windows on all sides, a king-size bed in the loft, kitchenette and seating area, single-bath, woodstove, a deck with a grill, and access to a separate wood-burning Swedish hot tub.

“It is cozy, yet has all you need to cook dinner, enjoy reading, chilling, or swimming,” reads the description. “Separate spaces for chilling, writing a novel or enjoying the view. It is perfect for couples and solo adventurers.”

Advertisement

Designed by U.K.-based architect Antony Gibbon and built in 2014 by the late William Johnson, a local woodworker, “the treehouse is a passion project that came to life.” Its owners are Avner and Maskit Ronen, a tech executive and teacher, originally from Tel Aviv. “Minimalist but snug — furnished with patchwork floor cushions, cowhide rugs and a log-burning Danish steel stove — the space recalls a ’70s-era Laurel Canyon crash pad, albeit with a full modern kitchen and slate-tiled shower room,” reads a 2019 article on the house in The New York Times Style Magazine.

Those looking to make a reservation are advised to plan ahead: The property is booked until February 2022.