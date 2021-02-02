Hudson Valley man dies after snowmobile falls through ice

A Goshen mad died yesterday after a snowmobile he was riding fell through the ice of the Goshen Reservoir.

According to police, Richard Stetson, 55, and Arne Jensen, 56, both of Goshen, were riding a snowmobile on the Goshen Reservoir Monday afternoon when they broke through the ice and became submerged. Stetson was able to exit the water and climb onto the ice and call for help. The Minisink Hook and Ladder Company cold water rescue technicians entered the water and located Arne Jensen. Jensen was removed from the water and was treated by Goshen Fire Department and EMS. He was then transported by the Troop F snowmobile unit to a waiting ambulance and taken to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.