Saugerties planners pause on proposed solar array

Family of Woodstock’s plans for a solar electricity array to provide electricity for their operations has hit a roadblock based on an anomaly in the Saugerties zoning law. The Town of Saugerties Planning Board is holding off consideration of the project until the legal implications are clarified, Chairman Howard Post said at the board’s regular meeting on January 19 . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.