New bridge installed over Butterville Rd. in New Paltz

Construction work is progressing on the Lenape Lane Bridge across Butterville Road in the Mohonk Preserve Foothills.

The 30-foot bridge span was designed to be consistent in appearance with the Preserve’s Trapps and Cedar Drive Bridges. It was delivered on Tuesday, January 19 and placed on Wednesday, January 20. With the span in place, work will continue to finalize the bridge for reopening.

Next steps will include completing abutment work, installation of approach railing, signage and resurfacing and reconstruction of portions of the Lenape Lane Carriage Road. Depending on weather conditions, Mohonk Preserve hopes to complete the work and reopen the bridge and surrounding carriage road by early spring. Visitors are reminded to avoid construction areas and follow the on-site signs for alternate access via the field trail.