Police charge Kingston man with rape of child

The Kingston Police Department reports the arrest of 39-year-old Jesus Perez-Perez of Kingston for Rape in the 1st degree, Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On Sunday, January 17, members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of ca child being sexually abused. An initial report was taken by patrol and then turned over to the detective division. An investigation ensued and resulted in the arrest of Jesus Perez-Perez.

Perez-Perez was also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident and Driving While Intoxicated.

Perez-Perez was processed, arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.