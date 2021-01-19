Child dies in Kiryas Joel after being struck by delivery truck

On January 18 at approximately 3:50 p.m., state police from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a child hit by a delivery truck on DA Weider Blvd in the village of Kiryas Joel.

Initial investigation revealed that a delivery truck going south on DA Weider Blvd made a left turn into a driveway entrance of an apartment complex. Upon entering, the operator of the vehicle struck a 4-year-old male child. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers interviewed the operator of the delivery truck and found no signs of impairment. There are no charges at this time. This incident is still under investigation.