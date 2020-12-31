Town of Gardiner Supervisor Marybeth Majestic on 2021

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic caught Gardiner in the midst of an ambitious multiyear initiative to bring the zoning code, comprehensive plan and other planning documents into better alignment, and to hone their language to be more reflective of development and land-use issues that confront rural municipalities. Despite the necessity of conducting meetings virtually, work on those fronts has not abated. And Town Supervisor Marybeth Majestic says that recent experience has reinforced her belief that volunteerism and hands-on citizenship are key to the success of the process as it continues post-Covid . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.