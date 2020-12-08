Hudson Valley man charged with possession of child pornography

On December 8, State Police Catskill arrested Giovanni Fascella, 53, of the village of Catskill, on the charges of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, both felonies.

According to police, Fascella was found to be in possession of photographs and videos of child pornography. The State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were assisted by New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (NYSP ICAC), Troop F Forensic Identification Unit (FIU), and the Troop F Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).

Fascella was arraigned in the Village of Catskill Court and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,0000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing date is set for December 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.