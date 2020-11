I'm periodically asked if I’ve seen evidence among the stars of a Creator. I always dodge such questions, directed my way for over 30 years. They arise because many, when searching for the Big Picture in this huge confusing universe, think astronomers may have a heightened perspective of what’s going on . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.