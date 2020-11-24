Concerns expressed over “growing resort” in Saugerties

Peter Barber of Blue Mountain Church Road is concerned about a resort he described it as a B&B that has been growing near his home. He described it to the town board as a B&B. Hacienda de Leyenda is a growing resort, and he questioned how many people would be allowed to be there, what plans there were for additional buildings, what kinds of special events would take place in a larger building, and whether a sound studio and a yoga studio were in the plans. He questioned whether the facility offered adequate parking, and whether people might be bused in.

Barber argued that the board needs to develop rules for resorts of this type. He complained of noise and said “they walk over to the [nearby] cemetery and leave their garbage there.” And, he said, neighbors all around the area have complained.

Hacienda de Leyenda “was conceived with the sole intention of bringing friends, family and colleagues together in a peaceful, private environment where connections become life long memories,” according to its online description. Examples include family gatherings, significant birthday celebration, weddings or “a small corporate offsite retreat/company celebration.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think this is an Airbnb,” Barber said.

Though the town planning board had denied the Hacienda’s application for a special-use permit, the board did allow for a resubmission. “I’m sure they will make one or two little changes,” he said.

Supervisor Fred Costello said that from the description of the zoning, the facility appears to be zoned light-density residential and medium residential, with a sensitive-area overlay because of the nearby reservoir. “There’s quite a bit the zoning there would restrict,” he said. “It appears, at least for now, that the planning board agreed, at least for now, that what they were trying to do does not comply with that zoning.”

An updated comprehensive plan for the town and village of Saugerties is coming to completion, Costello said. “We have gathered quite a bit of public comment, and Airbnbs are a significant concern, and vacation rentals. Once we finish the public hearing process, there will be a reconvening of the CPC [Comprehensive Plan Committee] to consider whether the plan addresses those concerns or not.”