New leaders familiar faces

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has shuffled his economic development team, appointing Tim Weidemann director of economic development and Lisa Berger to director of tourism. Weidemann most recently, he served as the first director of innovation. Berger, who most recently served as the director of economic development, previously worked as the director of the Ulster County Office of Employment and Training and deputy director of tourism.

“In my executive budget address, I outlined an action plan for creating a sustainable and ‘people-centered economy,’ said Ryan.” In order to do that it is critical that we can create real synergy between departments like economic development, employment and training and tourism. As we continue to recover from this pandemic, Tim and Lisa will both play central roles in allowing us to grow a more equitable economy.”

In his 2021 executive budget, Ryan proposes to spend approximately $5.3 million in the operating budget and capital program to support economic development in the county.

Advertisement

Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Ulster County Legislature.