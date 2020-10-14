Public meeting on New Paltz cell tower

A public meeting will be held by the Town of New Paltz Planning Board on October 26 at 7 p.m. to discuss the environmental impact statement of a project by Homeland Towers to build a 150-foot commercial cellular tower at 60 Jansen Road in New Paltz.

The public is invited to comment live via Zoom at the scoping meeting. The meeting will also be shown on Youtube live stream.

Ahead of the meeting, the public is invited to send written comments to the planning board secretary at P.O. Box 550, 1 Clearwater Road, New Paltz, NY 12561, or by email to planzoneboardtownofnewpaltz.org. All written comments must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on October 26.