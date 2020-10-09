Kingston police arrest two in Elmendorf St. shooting 

Police have arrested two Kingston residents in connection with an October 7 shooting.

That day, police arrested a 19-year-old Kingston resident, Jahsi M Quiles. The next day, a second arrest was made as a result of the investigation: Matthew J Harries, 21, also of Kingston. Both were charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Quiles was charged, arraigned and released at arraignment. Harries is presently being held and expected to be arraigned today, October 9.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of October 7. At about 2:25 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department, New York State Police, and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of Elmendorf Street between Broadway and Belvedere Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old Kingston male, was shot twice while walking on Elmendorf Street. The victim managed to run to a residence he was familiar with and was transported to the Health Alliance ER by a friend. He was treated at the Health Alliance and later transported to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. He is in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation a loaded handgun was recovered. The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to call 845-331-1671 or the Tipline at 845-331-4499. Police have assured all calls and information will be kept confidential.

The Kingston Police Department were assisted by the New York State Police BCI, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office Investigators, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Town of Ulster Police.

The initial responding New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office units were members assigned as supplemental patrols in the City of Kingston. Members of the Kingston Police Emergency Services Unit were assisting in another investigation and were reassigned to help in the shooting investigation.