Police: Man broke into Saugerties woman’s home and sexually assaulted her

Last month, Saugerties Police Detectives initiated an investigation into a reported sexual assault that occurred during the overnight hours in the Village of Saugerties. The complainant reported to police that she was sleeping when she was awoken by a male standing in her bedroom next to her bed with his hand under her clothes and between her legs. The male fled the residence upon startling the victim. An Investigation conducted by police detectives has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jairo A. Gonzalez-Palma on the charges of

Burglary in the 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor)

According to police, Gonzalez-Palma has five prior arrests in Saugerties, one of which included burglary charges in 2018, when Gonzalez-Palma was also accused of illegally entered another person’s dwelling.

Gonzales-Palma, who is listed as homeless, was released on his own recognizance upon the court issuing an order of protection on behalf of the victim.