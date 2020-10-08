The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 general election is Friday, October 9. You can pick up a voter registration form at the Ulster County Board of Elections, 284 Wall Street, Kingston, as well as any local post office, library, city or town clerk’s office. For more info, or to download a registration form, visit elections.ulstercountyny.gov/
Voter registration deadline is October 9
The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 general election is Friday, October 9. You can pick up a voter registration form at the Ulster County Board of Elections, 284 Wall Street, Kingston, as well as any local post office, library, city or town clerk’s office. For more info, or to download a registration form, visit elections.ulstercountyny.gov/