Saugerties veterans adopt a highway cleanup

Saugerties VFW & American Legion Post 72 members participated in a clean-up day on Saturday, October 3. Sixteen veterans picked up 20 bags of trash along a four-mile section of the Adopt a Highway program on Route 32 North and 9W South in Saugerties. “If you couldn’t join us for our 2020 fall clean, our veterans will be back at it in the spring for our 2021 Adopt A Highway spring clean-up,” said Kevin Pendergast. “So if you’re available, please feel free to join in 2021. Veterans, your work and volunteering is greatly appreciated by your Saugerties community.”