Portion of Kingston Rail-Trail dedicated to Vietnam vet 

Sergeant Charles W. Johnson, the first Kingston resident to die in the Vietnam War, will be honored with a portion of the rail-trail dedicated in his name.

Alderman Tony Davis described this as a “long time coming.” The request was originally made by state assemblyperson Kevin Cahill.

The resolution was put before both the Public Safety/General Government Committee as well as the Kingston Parks and Recreation Commission before it could be approved by the Common Council. With no debate, all nine aldermen voted yes at the October 6 Common Council meeting.

The portion of the rail-trail that will be dedicated to Sergeant Charles W. Johnson will be between Murray Street and Garraghan Drive. A ceremony will be held Friday, October 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murray Street and Delaware Avenue.