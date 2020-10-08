Four falcons released on the Open Space Institute’s River-to-Ridge Trail in New Paltz

The Open Space Institute, in coordination with research scientist and Cub Scout representative Christopher Nadareski, recently released four rehabilitated peregrine falcons on OSI’s River-to-Ridge Trail in New Paltz. Having worked on the nest-site management and peregrine falcon rehabilitation and release program in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island for the past 35 years, Nadareski has extensive experience rescuing and nursing peregrine falcons back to health before setting the birds free. In addition to performing peregrine falcon rehabilitation and release as part of his professional responsibilities at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP),

Peregrine falcons are known as the fastest bird for their ability to reach speeds over 200 mph while diving for prey. Peregrine falcons prefer to nest at high altitudes and along cliff faces, like those found at the nearby ridge. “Not only is the River-to-Ridge Trail popular with people, it turns out we have a great launching site for rehabilitated birds,” said Kim Elliman, OSI’s president and CEO.