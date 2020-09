Covid-19 cases pop up all over the place, sometimes where we least expect them. Tracking and quarantining follow. The seeming lack of a clear pattern in the location of confirmed cases is frustrating. How can we learn what we need to know if we don’t even know what to do, what’s best practice, and where it is succeeding . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.