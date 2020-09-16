Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall to close

The Hudson Valley Mall is losing another anchor store.

Electronics chain store Best Buy announced this week that it would be closing its Hudson Valley Mall store, effective October 31.

“Unfortunately, retail in this area and at the nearby Hudson Valley Mall has been in decline for many years,” said spokesperson Claire Larson in an email. “Other anchor stores have left the area in recent years, including JC Penney, Macy’s and Sears and that has led customers to shop other retail areas.”

The stores Larson referred to all had locations in the Hudson Valley Mall, located on Route 9W in the town of Ulster, just outside Kingston. That is, until 2015, when JC Penney closed, followed in subsequent years by Macy’s and Sears. After Best Buy departs, the only remaining anchor stores will be Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to Larson, the store has approximately 50 employees, both full-time and part-time, and the company is trying to find positions for them at neighboring stores. Best Buy locations in Poughkeepsie and Middletown will remain open.