Denizen Theatre opens its doors with the world premiere of True Love Will Find You in the End

Denizen Theatre in New Paltz will be reopening its doors for Tony-nominated Broadway playwright, Neil LaBute, this October. The world premiere True Love Will Find You in the End is about marriage and divorce; passion and obsession; and how love can find you in even the most extraordinary circumstances. It will run from October 8 to 18, Thursday through Saturdays at 6 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 4 p.m.

In an intimate setting — only eight seats per performance — this theatre production places the audience safely on opposing sides of a socially distant square. This theatrical experience transports patrons into the world of the play through a layered composition of sound, light and narrative as we experience two sides of the same story. The audience is the observer and the observed.

“Sometimes the most creative solutions are born out of the most atypical restrictions,” said producing artistic director Harry Lipstein.

Love Will Find You in the End is directed by J.J. Kandel. The design team includes Greg MacPherson (lighting design) and Nick Moore (sound design/composer). The producer is Sarah Cronk. The Denizen Theatre is at Water Street Market, 10 Main Street, Suite 501 in New Paltz. For information, call 303-4136 or email information@denizentheatre.com.