One artist leaves his mark in Saugerties

Locals are used to seeing Ze’ev Willy Neumann’s sculptures in area galleries and in his former workshop on First and Livingston streets in Saugerties. Since he has been ill, and has lost income, he is living in a small apartment at The Mill senior-citizen housing. The apartment does not offer space for large works he used to produce, so he has gone back to a genre he has not worked within in many years: painting . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.