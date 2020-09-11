Democratic Convention featured music by New Paltz-based composer Pete Calandra

Even if all you caught of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on TV was the opening video sequence – a montage lasting a minute and 45 seconds, titled “We the People” and featuring notable Americans of every description reciting the opening paragraph of the US Constitution, ending with the convention being called to order – you’ve been exposed to the music of New Paltz resident Pete Calandra. The keyboardist, composer and teacher wrote and played every note on that piece, which opens with a Coplandesque fanfare designed to swell the heart of any Democrat . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.