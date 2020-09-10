Paul Andreassen resigns from Saugerties Town Board

Saugerties town supervisor Fred Costello announced at a meeting of the Saugerties town board on Wednesday, September 2 that councilman Paul Andreassen had resigned from the board. Supervisor Costello said Andreassen did not give a reason for his resignation in a brief note.

The Saugerties Town Board will be appointing an individual to fill Andreassen’s seat on the town board. The appointment has a term that will expire on 12-31-21. Interested Saugerties residents are invited to submit resumes to the town supervisor’s office. The deadline for submission is September 25 at 4 p.m. and can be sent by postal service, by courier or dropped off in person to the supervisor’s office and/or the town clerk’s office, 4 High Street, Saugerties, NY 12477.

The regular monthly board meeting was attended by supervisor Fred Costello and town council members Leeanne Thornton, Michael Ivino and John Schoonmaker. “This is a hybrid version of our regular town board meetings,” Costello explained. “We are doing a remote connection as well as an in-person meeting for the first time since March.” As long as board members maintain social distance, “we can try to do it [meet] here, and we hope to encourage people to attend and see how it goes.”