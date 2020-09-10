Woodstock Library election

Woodstock voters will pick two unopposed trustee candidates and decide on an operational budget with a zero tax-levy increase for the second year in a row for the October 1 library election.

Linda Lover is running to fill a seat to be vacated by trustee Selma Kaplan, who did not seek re-election. Jeff Collins, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, is running for his first elected term. Both terms are for five years.

The $672,200 operational budget is a 1.83 percent spending increase, but a zero levy increase because of $29,355 in surplus funds to offset taxes. None of the operating budget is earmarked for construction of the new library.

Advertisement

Voting is October 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in the library, 5 Library Lane in Woodstock, and is open to all registered Woodstock voters. Absentee ballots are available in the library.

On November 3, voters will decide on $5.8 million in bonding for the construction of a 12,500-square-foot library building to replace the existing structure. The bond referendum will be on the same ballot as the presidency and other national races.

Early voting for the general election starts October 24 at the Woodstock Community Center, and regular voting November 3 will be at the usual polling places. For absentee ballots, contact the Ulster County Board of Elections on Kingston at 334-5470.