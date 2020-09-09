Saugerties Farmers’ Market will remain open through October 31

The Saugerties Farmers’ Market is adapting to life in an atmosphere of coronavirus, as are most businesses. All patrons must be masked, and the area between the parking spaces in the lot and the market stalls is marked with circles to indicate the “social distance” patrons must maintain while waiting to be served at the stalls. While the number of customers and vendors is considerably lower than in pre-virus days, people are still buying their fresh vegetables, baked goods, cooked dishes and wines.

Information about how to pre-order can be found at the market’s website, www.saugertiesfarmersmarket.com.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October 31, 115 Main Street, across from Cahill Elementary School.